Supreme Court likely to pronounce judgment on Triple talaq and right to privacy this week

New Delhi/August 21: Recently The Supreme Court decided to declare the controversial Muslim divorce practice of Triple Talaq and the right to privacy. This week could be a turning point for gender justice and civil right in India.

According to reports, reserving judgments from JS Khehar, the Chief Justice of India who presided over hearing in both the cases said that the verdict would be pronounced soon.

The (CJI)JS Khehar retires on August 27, which leaves him only five days to come out with the verdict in the cases that have generated a lot of interest and political heat.

As per the reports, a case related to Shayara Bano, a resident of Uttarakhand, turned to the court in 2015, after her husband ended their 15-year marriage, for this case. She approached the Supreme Court in 2016, as she challenged the validity of arbitrary practices against women followed by Muslims.

Meanwhile, several Muslim women and organizations have petitioned the court to scrap the custom. The government is in favour of scrapping the triple Talaq, saying that it could violate the right to equality and it will be biased against women. But incident regarding this cases compares to The Muslim personal law board has opposed “judicial interference” in matters of the Muslim faith.

After a bench comprising five judges of five different religion heard the case for six days, the court on May 18 reserved its order which is expected to be pronounced by the end if this week.

Attorney General, KK Venugopal has informed the Apex Court that Article 21 could have been included in the Right to privacy as a fundamental right.

This case has its roots in the Aadhaar case, where the petitioners argued that the twelve-digit biometric unique identification card raises privacy threat.

On June 10, the top court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar card must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The Income Tax Department has stepped up its efforts to encourage people to link their PAN with Aadhaar.