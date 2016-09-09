Supreme Court notice to Centre, Lt Governor on powers of Delhi government

New Delhi, Sep 9 : The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the central government on the Arvind Kejriwal government’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court verdict holding that the Lt Governor, being the administrator of the national capital, had the final say in all the decisions.

Issuing notice to the central government and the Lt Governor, the bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice N.V. Ramana gave six weeks’ time to respond to a batch of petitions by the Kejriwal government.

The bench gave two weeks’ time to the Delhi government to file rejoinder to the reply by the central government and the Lt Governor.

The court fixed November 15 for the final hearing of the petitions.