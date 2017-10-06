Supreme Court notice to Centre seeking response in three weeks on alternate for hanging convicts to death

New Delhi, October 5: The Centre was asked by the Supreme Court for its response to a plea asking substitute for hanging convicts. Seeking a reply within three months, the apex court asked if the legislature can think of any other mode for death convicts.

The Supreme Court observed that “Our constitution is a compassionate one which recognizes the principle of sanctity of life.” With the invention of various modes in modern time, the legislature can think of another mode for death convicts,” the Supreme court observed while hearing the plea.

The plea submitted by lawyer Rishi Malhotra referred to various judgements of the Supreme Court, in which the practice of hanging a death row convict has been assailed.

The Supreme Court further observed that the government shall recognize alternate methods, taking the dynamic progress in science and technology into consideration.

The Supreme Court has made all these observations while hearing the plea asking to lighten the punishment by making it less painful. The Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Indian Constitution incorporates the right of a convicted defendant to have a dignified method of killing so that death becomes less painful, says the plea.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had issued the notice to the centre. The Supreme Court notice to the Centre sought a reply of it within three weeks.