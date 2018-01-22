Supreme Court of Pakistan suspends death penalty of 3 hardcore terrorists

Islamabad, Jan.22: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has suspended the death penalty on three hardcore terrorists.

A military court had sentenced the terrorists to death, reports the Express Tribune.

The Supreme Court suspension order was passed by Justices Saeed and Azamat. The three terrorists have been identified as Shafaqat, Sabir Shah and Muhammad Liaqat.

Justice Saeed ordered the suspension of the military court ruling until further orders, and adjourned proceedings indefinitely.

Muhammad Liaqat had been charged with attacking a journalist, while Sabir Shah and Shafaqat are deemed involved in the murder of Advocate Arshad Ali in Lahore.

