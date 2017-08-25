Supreme Court orders Chandigarh administration to release Rs. 1 lakh to 10-year-old rape survivor’s family

August 25, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, August 25: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Chandigarh administration to release Rs. one lakh to the family of a 10-year-old rape survivor. The apex court also ordered to make a fixed deposit of Rs. nine lakh for the survivor and asked the hospital to keep her medical records in a sealed cover.

The Supreme Court also directed the Chandigarh administration to provide free medical service, counseling and other necessary help to the girl at her home so as to protect her identity.

In its earlier hearing, the top court sought responses from the Centre and the Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the victim, who delivered a baby on August 17.

On July 28, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking its nod for terminating the 32-week-old pregnancy of the 10-year-old rape survivor after taking note of a medical report that abortion was neither good for the girl nor for the foetus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the report of the medical board set up by PGI (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) Chandigarh to examine the rape survivor and the consequences if the termination of pregnancy was allowed. (ANI)

