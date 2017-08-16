Supreme Court orders Justice Raveendran to monitor Kerala Love Jihad case

Kochi/Kerala, August 16: The Supreme Court has ordered that retired Apex Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran will monitor the Kerala Love Jihad case matter, wherein the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man, after her conversion, was annulled by the Kerala High Court as it amounted to ‘Love Jihad’.

Earlier in April, the Hindu Yuva Vahini activists barged into a couple’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city and allegedly dragged the duo to a nearby police station on suspicion of ‘love jihad’.

Love Jihad is an alleged activity under which young Muslim boys and men are said to reportedly target young girls belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by simulating love. (ANI)