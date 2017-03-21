Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, March 21: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Karnataka Government to provide 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu every day.

The issue will be next heard on July 11.

A Supreme court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra had earlier directed Karnataka to provide 200 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till its further order.

The Supreme court had earlier in January this year rejected the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the loss of assets during the Cauvery water-related conflict between both states.

Siva Kumar, a Tamil Nadu-based activist, had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the same.

Earlier on January 9, the Tamil Nadu Government sought a compensation of Rs. 2,480 crores from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state notwithstanding the Supreme Court directive to do so. (ANI)