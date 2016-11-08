Supreme Court orders rape accused RJD MLA Raj Ballabh to surrender

New Delhi, Nov 08: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail of rape-accused RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav and ordered him to surrender by tomorrow in the Bihar lower court.

The matter will next be heard on November 23rd and in the meantime, the prosecution would be examined.

Earlier, Yadav was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 30.

In April, Yadav was named as one of the main accused in a charge-sheet filed by Nalanda Police, after he allegedly raped a minor girl at his Biharsharif residence on February 6, following which he was immediately suspended by the party.

After absconding for almost one month, Yadav had surrendered in March before a chief magistrate’s court in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda and was sent to jail.

However, he was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 30, which the opposition used to criticize the state government for not placing facts against the RJD MLA before the Patna High Court. (ANI)