Supreme Court orders Vigilante groups in Kerala to stop killing stray dogs

New Delhi, November 17: The Supreme Court had ordered the vigilante groups in Kerala to stop killing stray dogs. The Supreme Court has also asked the government take action against the vigilante groups.

Earlier the Supreme Court had took exception to the public display and ill-treatment of bodies of killed stray dogs in Kerala on September 26 as it sought response from the state government on the issue.

The alumni association of a college has announced gold coins among civic authorities who would kill the maximum number of stray dogs till December 10. Four persons have lost their lives and over 700 have been injured in stray dog attacks.

Giving three weeks to the state to file its response, a bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said: “Needless to say, it will be an obligation of the state of Kerala to see that the orders passed by this court are followed scrupulously and there is no public demonstration in the manner in which the photographs depict.” “We do not intend to comment on the same at present.” The court said Kerala government’s response would be supported by an affidavit by the state Chief Secretary. The court had, on earlier occasions, said that authorities would adhere to the law in addressing the issue of street dogs. The court order came as it was shown some photographs with caption ‘Kerala politicians beat street dogs to death, hang them on a pole and take out a parade’. Youth activists said to be aligned with Kerala Congress (Mani) of former state minister K.M. Mani killed around 10 canines, trussed a few and and hung them from a pole and took out a march in Kottayam on September 26. Police later said a case had been registered against 15 activists of the Youth Front (Mani), an offshoot of Kerala Congress (M). The protesters displayed the killed dogs in front of the head post office in Kottayam.