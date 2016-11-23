Supreme Court refuses to stay proceedings against note ban in lower courts

New Delhi, Nov 23: The Supreme Court has refused the Centre’s request to stay proceedings pending in various high courts, saying people may get immediate relief from them.

The SC has issued notice to petitioners who have challenged demonetisation move before different high courts on Centre’s transfer petition.

The SC has fixed December 2 for hearing Centre’s plea to transfer all pleas on demonetisation issue to either apex court or to one of the HCs.

The attorney general told the SC that more than Rs 6 lakh crore have been deposited in banks so far after demonetisation move.

‘There is a big surge’ in digital use of money transaction after demonetisation move, says AG.

“The government has set up a committee which will assess the ground situation across the country on demonetisation move,” AG tells SC.