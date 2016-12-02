Supreme Court refuses to entertain Plea to Play National Anthem before Court Proceedings

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of a lawyer that sought direction for playing the national anthem before the apex court, the high courts and other lower court proceedings.

The apex court said that the national anthem was not mandatory on the top court and it cannot impose the decision across the bar

The bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy said its order on national anthem should not be overstretched. It also sought the attorney general’s response on the plea.

“Whether right or wrong, our order should not be overstretched. Bar should show some restraint,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court had on November 30 directed that the national anthem be played in cinema halls across the country before the screening of a film. It had issued guidelines on the national anthem, saying that people in cinema halls should stand up when the anthem is played and the National Flag be shown on the screen at the time.

It however, clarified that the differently-abled would be exempt. It also directed the Centre that the order should be provided effect in a week’s time.

The court’s order came on a PIL, filed by an NGO, that alleged misuse of the anthem in TV shows or movies.