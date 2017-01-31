Supreme Court refuses to stay law, Allow Jallikattu from Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 31: No stay on Jallikattu law. The Supreme Court issues a notice to the Tamil Nadu government seeking a reply within six weeks on the new Jallikattu Act. The Supreme Court also slammed the state for not following law and order during the protests last week. “We’re governed by rule of law. These things should not happen,” the court observed slamming the government for the law and order disruption at Marina Beach. The SC said it would not send the matter to the Madras High Court.

The SC has now allowed the state government to hold Jallikattu tomorrow, but sent a stern message to maintain law and order.

The Animal Welfare Board along with other animal activist had moved the Supreme Court against the new law passed by Tamil Nadu for resumption of Jallikattu. The plea filed by the organisation challenges the law passed by the Tamil Nadu government and said the law violates the 2014 judgement of the court which has banned the sport and declared it inherently cruel towards bulls.

The amendment by the Tamil Nadu government was brought in last week to defuse the raging protest at Marina Beach for its revival.