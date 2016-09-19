Supreme Court refuses to stay the Patna High Court’s order granting bail to former RJD MP Shahabuddin

New Delhi, September 19: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Patna High Court’s order granting bail to former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Shahabuddin and listed the matter for hearing on September 26.

The top court, however, issued notice to Shahabuddin while hearing the pleas of Bihar Government and Chandrakeshwar Prasad against the bail granted to him, deccanchronicle.com.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government last week filed an appeal in the apex court, challenging the Patna High Court’s order granting bail to Shahabuddin.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has also challenged the Patna High Court order granting bail to the RJD strongman.

The petition has been filed by Bhushan on behalf of the victim’s family, which was upset to see Shahabuddin walk free.

Shahabuddin, who had been in jail for more than 10 years in connection with multiple cases, was granted bail by the Patna High Court on September 7 in connection with the murder of a man who witnessed the killing of two brothers in Siwan.

Shahabuddin’s release from jail evoked widespread criticism of the grand alliance in the state with the opposition accusing the government of paving way for his release by not opposing the bail strongly in the court.