Supreme Court refuses to take cognisance of Gorakhpur child deaths

New Delhi, August 14: The Supreme Court refuses to take suo motu cognisance of the death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The court asks the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, to move the Allahabad High Court with his grievance.

The Congress has also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of at least 30 children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government, through operation cover-up, was attempting to bury the truth.

At least 70 children have died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The Union home ministry said according to the SP of Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen.

As per SP Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to the shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD MedicalCollege, in last 36 hours. Senior officers are on the spot. The exact cause is being verified by the civil administration, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The incident triggered a spate of reactions from the opposition parties, with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seeking the resignation of the state health minister.