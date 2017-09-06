Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking judicial probe into Anitha’s death

New Delhi, September 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by top court lawyer G.S. Mani, in connection with the death of a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) student S. Anitha.

Mani had mentioned before the apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, seeking a judicial probe into the death of Anitha. Anitha, depressed over not being able to get admission in a medical college, hanged herself to death at her residence in Ariyalur’s Kuzhumur village

She had moved the Supreme Court against the NEET for medical admission.

Selvaraj, who had advocated in favour of Anitha at the Supreme Court, averred that she was a very intelligent and confident girl and was motivated to complete her higher education.

Her father supported her dream with his job as a coolie, informed Selvaraj. The advocate criticised the judiciary as well as the government for ignoring people’s welfare.

“The reservation policy is in favour of Scheduled Caste but the government is intentionally violating it,” he said.

Selvaraj also alleged that no actions were taken to improve the lives of people below poverty line, adding that the Centre does not take cognisance into Tamil Nadu while making laws and policies.

“The Government ignores Tamil Nadu, its people and its government,” he said. On August 22, the Apex Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test merit list by September 4.

Anitha had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board. However, she got only 86 marks in the NEET examination for medicine which ruined her chances of getting admission.

After her suicide, Anitha’s family, relatives and villagers staged a road roko, holding the State and Centre responsible for her death. (ANI)