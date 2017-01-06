Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking Union Budget be deferred till April

New Delhi, January 6: The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking that the Union Budget for 2017-18 be deferred till April.

The public suit by advocate M.L. Sharma came in the wake of the staggered election dates being announced for five state assemblies between February 4 and March 8.

Thus, presenting the budget now would violate the Model Code of Conduct which has come into force with the announcement of the election schedule, the petitioner contended.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that they would decide the issue when it comes in its normal course. IANS