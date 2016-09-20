Supreme Court rejects PIL on judges’ appointment

New Delhi, September 20: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a new body for appointment of higher judiciary judges which was independent of the judiciary and the executive.

A Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said putting in place such a system was the job of Parliament, not judiciary.Arguing for the petitioner National Lawyers’ Campaign (NLC), advocate Mathews Nedumpara pleaded that the procedure for the appointment should ensure that advocates from a wider pool were in the zone of consideration.

At this, the Bench advised the petitioner to wait till the Center finalized the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP).

If it was to the liking of NLC, it could challenge the validity of the MoP, the court said.