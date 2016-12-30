Supreme Court rejects stay on appointment of Jagdish Singh Khehar as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, December 30: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by a lawyers’ body seeking a stay on the appointment of Jagdish Singh Khehar as the next Chief Justice of India.

“No question of Justice Khehar usurping power through National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) judgment, or being ineligible for appointment as Chief Justice of India. There is no merit in the plea,” observed the apex court.

The lawyers’ body- National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms- had moved the apex court seeking a stay on the appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as the next Chief Justice of India.

In a civil writ petition filed in the Supreme Court, the lawyers’ organisation have stated that Justice J Chelameshwar, who is senior to Justice Khehar, be appointed as the 44th Chief Justice of India.

The petition also argued that Justice Khehar is harsh on the smallest of mistakes by lawyers and openly favours high-profile lawyers.

President Pranab Mukherjee ealier this month cleared the appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Khehar will succeed Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur on January 4.

Justice Khehar, 64, will be sworn in by President Mukherjee on January 4 and will hold the post for seven months (ANI)