Supreme Court says it won’t entertain privacy concerns on use of Aadhar cards

New Delhi, January 5: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined the urgent hearing of a Public interest litigation (PIL) on privacy concerns regarding use of the Aadhar card by each individual.

The court had earlier referred the matter to a Constitution bench.

In October last year, the court had asked the government to address the most basic questions in a democracy governed by law such as: what are the privacy rights of citizens; are they protected equally with the same justice applied for the rich and the poor alike etc.

The Supreme Court also refused simultaneous applications by multiple agencies demanding relief from the court interim order limiting the use of Aadhaar pending the Court’s final decision.