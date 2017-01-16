Supreme Court seeks comprehensive status report on probe into 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive status report on the probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases being investigated by the SIT set up in 2014.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R. Banumathi sought the report as petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon told the court that the Special Investigation Team has utterly failed in carrying out the probe.

The Centre earlier told the court that further investigation was on in 21 out of the total of 221 cases.

The court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on February 20.

