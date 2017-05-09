Supreme Court sends Calcutta high court judge Justice CS Karnan to six months in jail for contempt of court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sentenced Calcutta high court judge Justice CS Karnan to six months in jail for contempt of court. Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan became the first sitting judge to be sent to jail with the Supreme Court holding him in contempt on Tuesday. The Court has also ordered that no media shall publish anything that is said or given by Justice Karnan.

Karnan had on Monday “sentenced” Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and seven different judges of the Supreme Court to five years’ thorough detainment subsequent to holding them “blameworthy” under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and altered Act of 2015. This was even after the Supreme Court controlled him from performing legal and regulatory work, and started suo motu disdain procedures against him.

In his most recent demonstration of resistance, Karnan had on May 4 declined to experience a psychological well-being registration as requested by the Supreme Court, telling a group of specialists he is “totally ordinary” and has a “steady personality”.

He named members of the apex court’s seven-judge bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India, Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Kurian Joseph.