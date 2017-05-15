Supreme Court slams Justice CS Karnan over ‘repeated pleas’

New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan to repeatedly filing pleas to recall his arrest order in contempt of court case.

Karnan counsel was rebuked over the stream of pleas of ‘urgent hearings’ seeking to quash of the apex court order.

The court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar (CJI) said, “You are wasting court’s time, will hear plea when it comes up”

Advocate Mathew Nedumpara, appearing on behalf of Karnan mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

Karnan’s lawyer on Friday had requested the apex court bench to stay the arrest order.

The CJI asked Justice Karnan to file an application and told him that he can be heard when all seven judges would be available for the hearing.

Justice Karnan’s lawyer told the apex court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application.

Justice Karnan yesterday again sought relief from the apex court in the contempt of court matter.

Nethumpara, who was appearing for Justice Karnan in the apex court was asked for the documents to prove that he is the lawyer of Karnan.

Nethumpara told the apex court that he has the ‘wakalatnama’ and authorisation letter.

Earlier, the apex court sentenced Justice Karnan to six months in jail while holding him guilty of contempt of court.

It was a landmark ruling, as it is for the first time ever that a sitting High Court judge has been sentenced.

The apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Karnan.

The seven-judge bench of the apex court headed by CJI Khehar was hearing the contempt petition against Karnan.

Justice Karnan earlier sentenced the Chief Justice of India and six other apex court judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with the Chief Justice of India, six judges – Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J. Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph – had initiated Suo Motu contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan in February after he had named 20 “corrupt judges,” seeking a probe against them.

Justice Karnan had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit.

Justice Karnan earlier on May 2 directed the court’s registrar to issue a non-bailable warrant against these seven Supreme Court judges.

He tagged the apex court judges as ‘accused’ for not being present.

On May 1, in response to the apex court ordering an examination of his ‘mental health’, Justice Karnan asserted that he would issue a Suo moto suspension order against West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) if he forcefully conducted a medical checkup.

Karnan further asserted that the DGP should take all the seven accused judges for the medical test too.

Earlier, the apex court constituted a medical board to examine the mental condition of Justice Karnan on May 5 and also directed the DG West Bengal to assist the medical board to get justice Karnan examined.

The apex court said in its order that High Courts, any tribunal and authority would not take any cognizance on the orders passed by Justice Karnan.

Earlier, in an unprecedented move, the apex court had invoked its powers to initiate contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan, for writing letters casting aspersions on several judges.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court. He also allegedly wrote about Supreme Court judges in his letters to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). (ANI)