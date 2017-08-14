Supreme Court stays Madras HC order putting lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram on hold

New Delhi, August 14: The Supreme Court today stayed the Madras high court order that had put on hold the lookout circular issued by the Centre against Karti Chidambaram, son of former minister P Chidambaram, and others in connection with an alleged corruption case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud also issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram and others on an appeal filed by the Centre challenging the high court’s order staying the lookout circular.

The bench, during the hearing, repeatedly observed that Karti had not joined the investigation in the case and, moreover, he has not sought a grant of anticipatory bail in the matter.

The bench, meanwhile, asked the high court to decide the petition seeking to quash of the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Karti’s father was the Union finance minister in 2007.

The CBI had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house was ‘fallacious’, but Chidambaram had cleared it.

The FIR dated May 15 was registered before the special CBI judge in New Delhi.

It was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends on May 16.