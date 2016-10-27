Supreme Court stays Uttar Pradesh court summons to Arvind Kejriwal and Kumar Vishvas

New Delhi, Oct 27 : The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the summons issued against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Kumar Vishvas by a court in Uttar Pradesh and issued notice to the state government.

A bench headed by Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar stayed the summons issued by the Sultanpur court to Kejriwal and Vishvas, who have been accused of violating prohibitory orders by holding an unscheduled roadside meeting while going to Amethi and thereby obstructing the movement of traffic.

The matter relates to 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

