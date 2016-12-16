Supreme Court to continue hearing of Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society case

December 16, 2016 | By :
SC to resume hearing of Rohingya refugees plea against deportation today

New Delhi, December 16: The Supreme Court on Friday will continue the hearing in the Adarsh Housing Society case after the Bombay High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over a CBI report on benami flats in the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society.
The CBI had moved the special CBI court for permission to investigate alleged benami transactions by some of the accused and for certain irregularities pointed out by the Justice (Retired) J A Patil Commission.
In July, the apex court had directed the defence ministry to ‘secure’ the Adarsh building until any call was taken on its demolition, after residents of the apartments at the posh Colaba area of South Mumbai for Kargil heroes and war widows filed a batch of petitions.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had ordered demolition of the apartments and sought initiation of criminal proceedings against politicians and bureaucrats for “misuse” of powers, holding that the tower was illegally constructed. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Rohingya crisis: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
SC to hear review petition of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts
Drama that damaged the decorum and dignity
Four judges and two musketeers
Top