Supreme Court to decide on early hearing of pleas in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to list the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter as soon as possible. The order came while responding to a petition by filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy.

On March 31, the apex court had refused Swamy’s plea seeking urgent and expeditious hearing of the Ayodhya matter. The apex court questioned Swamy’s role in the matter and said it did not have the time to hear the plea. “What is your locus standi in the case? We didn’t know that you are a party to the case. We don’t have time to hear you now,” the court said.

Swamy told ANI, “Of course, I am not connected with the petty issue of property ownership. All I am concerned about is with my fundamental right to worship.” The court had said that the Ayodhya dispute is a sensitive and sentimental issue that needs to be settled amicably and through consensus. The court suggested that if required, a principal mediator can be chosen by the court to settle the issue. Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said if the parties want him to mediate, then he is ready for the task. (ANI)