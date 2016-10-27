Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Noida Toll Bridge Company challenging order on Delhi-Noida Flyway toll free

New Delhi, October 27: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by the NOIDA Toll Bridge Company challenging the Allahabad High Court order making the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway toll free.

A bench headed by Justice Anil R. Dave passed the order on Thursday after senior counsel Shyam Divan mentioned the plea for an early hearing.

The DND has become toll free following the High Court order on Wednesday against collecting the toll.

The High Court order came on a PIL by private individuals.