Supreme Court to hear case against social activist, Teesta Setalvad over embezzlement of funds case

New Delhi, Jan. 20: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the case against social activist, Teesta Setalvad in connection with alleged embezzlement of funds from her NGO for rehabilitation of Gulbarg Society riots-affected people.

Setalvad was accused of misappropriation of funds meant for the Gujarat riot victims.

The social activist and others have been accused of embezzling over one and a half crore rupees that was collected to convert the Gulberg Society, where 69

The apex court in January last year extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand till March.

The top court, however, issued a warning to the couple, saying that they should cooperate with the probe or be ready to be arrested.

An FIR had reportedly been lodged in 2014 against Setalvad, Anand and

Tanvir Jafri, son of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri (who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots), for allegedly embezzling funds meant for a museum for the victims of the incident.

Denying any misuse of funds, Setalvad, however had blamed political motives behind the case.(ANI)