Supreme Court to hear dispute over Cauvery water

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Supreme Court of India would hear the plea pertaining to Cauvery water dispute. the issue has put Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at logger heads. Last year, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu, till the next order.

Earlier, the top court had last month dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between the both states.

In January this year, the Tamil Nadu government had sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing the river water to the state despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The apex court mentioned that the hearings would go on for three weeks at 2 p.m. daily from February 7 onwards so that the issue could be resolved and the appeal would be finalised.

Earlier, on December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.