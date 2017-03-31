Supreme court to hear petitions against prohibiting liquor outlets along highways.

New Delhi, March 31: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear petitions asking alteration of its December 2016 order, prohibiting liquor outlets within 500 metres of the state and national highways throughout the country.

Various states, including Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana had approached the Supreme Court for allowing modifications in the decision. They urged the court that 500-metre distance is a longer distance and they need to get it reduced.

Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi, also coincided with the requests and said that the 500-metre distance should be reduced.

The Supreme Court, however, commented that life is more important than liquor. The top court in its December 15, 2016, order had ruled that licenses of existing shops along national and state highways will not be renewed after March 31.

This is, however, challenged through appeals by several unions across states.

On 23 March, the Tamil Nadu government had also approached the top court to extend the time for relocation of retail liquor shops along the highways till the expiry of their licence period up to 28 November 2017.

On 18 January, the All Assam Indian Made Foreign Liquors Retailers’ Association had approached the apex court seeking modification of the judgment, saying it virtually banned liquor shops in the state as the definition of state highways in the local statute included all roads. (ANI)