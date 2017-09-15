Supreme Court to hear plea over ban on Blue Whale suicide game

New Delhi, September 15: Supreme Court likely to hear plea seeking ban on the Blue Whale game. Previously on September 12, the court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

Urging for an immediate ban on the deadly online game that has claimed more than 200 lives, the petitioner asked the apex court to direct the Central Government to take steps to ban the game. The deadly Blue Whale game is an online game that challenges players for over 50 days, demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller. The game firstly asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then gives other tasks such as watching horror movies alone etc. The tasks include the final challenge to commit suicide. The online game is created by Phillipe Budeikin, a Russian psychology student. (ANI)