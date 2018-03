New Delhi, October 26: Due to the controversies over the new rules on allotting seats and admission procedures of Medical seats, a very large number of seats are left vacant, even after beginning the classes. It is estimated that more than 5000 seats are still vacant across India.

A petition has been filled in the Supreme Court to fill those vacant MBBS and BDS seats across the country for the 2016-17 academic year. The Court will hear a plea on this matter on Friday, October 28.

The petition has been filled by the Sankalp Trust which has asked the top court to fill all seats in all medical and dental colleges by way of centralised counseling and on the basis of the NEET ranking of the candidates.