Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on firecrackers across country

December 1, 2017
Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi, December 1: The Supreme Court today decided to hear a plea seeking a ban on the use and manufacture  of firecrackers across the country.

The Apex Court issued a notice to the Centre and asked it to file its detailed response within four weeks.

Earlier on October 9, the apex court imposed a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR in the run-up of Diwali to check the alarming pollution level.

A three-judge bench of the apex court had restored its November 2016 order, banning the sale of crackers in NCR and suspended its September 2017 order – which allowed limited sale but banned imports from other states. (ANI)

