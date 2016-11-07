Supreme Court to take up pollution issue tomorrow as Delhi gasps for breath

New Delhi, Nov 07: The Supreme Court to take up the Delhi pollution issue tomorrow.

The dense cover of grey haze shrouding Delhi for almost a week, reminiscent of the 1952 Great Smog in London, plunged the citys air quality to the seasons worst, with even the 24-hour-average threatening to go past the maximum limit.

The real-time readings of respirable pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 breached the safe standards by over 17 times at many places. The hourly air quality index of monitoring stations run by Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR remained 500 plus, which is beyond the maximum limit.

Experts said while the level of sulphur dioxide is still in control in the city, in terms of other parameters like volume of particulates, the situation was nearly as bad as the infamous London episode that had resulted in around 4,000 premature deaths.