Supreme Court’s view on Cauvery water sharing betrays Karnataka government’s failure to portray state’s situation: JD(S)

New Delhi, September 20: As the Supreme Court is expected to take up the Cauvery water dispute case between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday said the decision to Tamil Nadu in spite of there not being enough water for Karnataka, reflected the latter’s total failure.

“We all know the data. It is going to be a total failure of the current Congress which has failed to express the problem of Karnataka farmers. The Congress government has proved that they are not capable of to handling the issue,” JDS leader Tanveer Ahmad told ANI.

Describing the decision as absolutely anti-Karnataka and anti- Kannadiga, Ahmad said it will be suicidal for the farmers of Karnataka.

JDS leader Zafarulla Khan said, “I don’t think the decision will come in our favour, as the presentation of the Karnataka government is totally a failure.”

Congress leader VS Ugrappa said, “It is the responsibility of the State and the Union government. The Union government has failed to take the note of the actual picture. In spite of reparative intervention of Karnataka Chief Minister the Prime Minister neither intervened into this matter nor has instructed the concerned authorities to help Karnataka.”

“The committee has passed an order at the instance of some other forces, maybe at the instance of the Union Government. It shows their unilateral approach,” he added.

While Congress leader Subhas Aggrawal said that the government has no other options except to go the Supreme Court with a plea to look into the matter and hoped that the apex court will provide justice to Karnataka.

Water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation is being released in Tamil Nadu, from today.

The Karnataka government is moving the Supreme Court today to challenge the Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s order asking the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water per day from tomorrow till September 30.

Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the state is not in a position to release Cauvery water due to shortage being faced by them.

The Cauvery Supervisory Committee, which met in New Delhi yesterday, directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water per day for ten days beginning tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Union Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar said that there was no consensus between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding the release of water.

He said, Karnataka’s chief secretary is opposed to the release of water on ground’s of scarcity.

Tamil Nadu chief secretary has however, requested for the release of water as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Shekhar said the committee has taken the decision keeping in mind the interest of all stake holders as well as rainfall scenario.