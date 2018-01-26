Suraj Pal Amu, who called woman journo ‘Baby’ sent to judicial custody for remarks against Padmaavat

Gurugram (Haryana), Jan 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who in a discussion in TV studio called  NewsX anchor  ‘baby’ has now found himself behind bars.

A Gurugram court on Friday sent Suraj Pal Amu to judicial custody till January 29 for his statements against the film ‘Padmaavat’.

He had stirred  another controversy the other day  by addressing a news anchor  anchor Sanjana Chowhan as ‘baby’ thrice while using derogatory remarks and threatening her on air. He also refused to apologize even after the anchor demanding so.

Yesterday, Amu was taken into preventive detention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Gurugram, Kuldeep Singh said, “His arrest is preventive to maintain law and order in the state.”

Chowhan also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women. She talked to the NCW’s chairperson, Rekha Sharma, while on air.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu for protesting against the film.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.  (inputs from agencies)

