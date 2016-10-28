Surat diamond merchant’s gives Diwali gifts of 400 flats, 1,000 cars as loan to deserving employees

SURAT,Oct24: Surat diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, known for his Diwali gifts, is set to shower incentives once again on his employees. Over a thousand cars and 400 apartments have been handed out, but these come with EMIs.

Mr Dholakia, who owns the Hare Krishna Exports, has distributed the flats and cars as Diwali bonuses to his best employees. The company will contribute Rs. 5,000 to loan instalments for five years; a major part will go from the employees’ salary .

“We have selected 1,716 employees as the best performers this year. We are arranging houses for those who already have cars, while those who don’t have a four-wheeler will get one,” Mr Dholakia .