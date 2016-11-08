Surat textile business’s family killed by Karjan accident
SURAT,Nov8: Business fraternity in Pandesara area of Surat voluntarily closed their shops to mourn the death of eight persons of a young textile retailer Vikas Gehlot’s family that was wiped out in the gruesome accident near Karjan on national highway 8 on Sunday night.
Among the dead, were Gehlot’s two-year-old son Aarav and four-month daughter Meethi as well his sister Nisha Rathod’s three-year-old son Yuvi and five-year-old daughter Pari. Gehlot, his wife Rinku, sister Nisha and nephew Kailash Solanki, 24 also died in the accident. Nisha’s husband Sanjay is in a critical condition in a Karjan hospital.
Nisha, who lives in Pune, had come for Diwali vacation to Surat and the family was returning from Pavagadh after offering prayers.
Besides shop owners and other establishments, the local handcart owners also refrained from doing any business in this time of grief. Poignant scenes were witnessed when hundreds gathered in Pandesara when the bodies were brought for cremation.