Surat textile business’s family killed by Karjan accident

SURAT,Nov8: Business fraternity in Pandesara area of Surat voluntarily closed their shops to mourn the death of eight persons of a young textile retailer Vikas Gehlot’s family that was wiped out in the gruesome accident near Karjan on national highway 8 on Sunday night.

Among the dead, were Gehlot’s two-year-old son Aarav and four-month daughter Meethi as well his sister Nisha Rathod’s three-year-old son Yuvi and five-year-old daughter Pari. Gehlot, his wife Rinku, sister Nisha and nephew Kailash Solanki, 24 also died in the accident. Nisha’s husband Sanjay is in a critical condition in a Karjan hospital.

Nisha, who lives in Pune, had come for Diwali vacation to Surat and the family was returning from Pavagadh after offering prayers.

Besides shop owners and other establishments, the local handcart owners also refrained from doing any business in this time of grief. Poignant scenes were witnessed when hundreds gathered in Pandesara when the bodies were brought for cremation.

Gehlot had a sari shop named Rajkamal Showroom in Pandesara’s Jalaramnagar. His two sisters Usha and Nisha are married to textile businessmen.

According to police, SUV lost control and jumped divider hitting a hatchback and the bus on the other side of the highway. To avoid a severe impact, the bus driver tried to veer the vehicle away towards left but ended hitting another car that got sandwiched between the bus and the highway railing. The identity of the family was revealed from the car number registration.

Besides the eight of Gehlot family, another 30-year-old woman Jhalak Shah also died in the accident. Two more persons travelling in other vehicles were also injured.

“We are yet to find out how did the SUV jump the divider. Sanjay Rathod is still unconscious and things will become clear after he regains consciousness,” said J Y Chauhan, Karjan police sub-inspector.