Surender Singh, who stabbed a Delhi teacher over 30 times, claims that she provoked him

New Delhi, September 23: In a tell-all confession to the police, Surender Singh, the man who stabbed a Delhi teacher over 30 times, has claimed that he was provoked into the brutal act after his victim mocked him for missing the first try.

Karuna, a 21-year-old teacher, was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight by 34-year-old Surender, who attacked her over 30 times as passers-by looked on in north Delhi’s Burari area, reports deccanchronicle.com.

According to a report, Surender, in his statement to the police, said that his first blow landed on Karuna’s bag, after which she mocked him for his inability to use a knife.

“This prompted me to show her that I could use it very well,” he reportedly told the cops.

Surender also claimed in his statement that he and Karuna were in a relationship since the last four years. As evidence, he showed the police pictures of them together, which were also posted on her Facebook wall.

Surender narrated that when he logged into her Facebook account, he came across chats with one Mohit, where Karuna had exchanged intimate messages and personal pictures.

“Mohit told me he was friends with her and hoped that I did not mind. He showed me pictures that she had sent him. I could not believe my eyes,” Singh reportedly told the cops.

This enraged Surender, who sought a meeting with Karuna at the GTB Nagar station, where they met previously on many occasions.

They had an argument regarding the episode, after which Karuna was on her way back home, when Surender waylaid her and attacked her.