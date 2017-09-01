Suresh Gopi, Kummanam Rajashekharan stepping to Union BJP Cabinet after resignation of five ministers?

New Delhi, September 1: Five Union Ministers have resigned from their ministerial posts as part of the forthcoming reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. Small and medium enterprises minister Kalraj Mishra, water resources and Ganga rejuvenation minister Uma Bharti, skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for human resource development Mahendra Nath Pandey and minister of state for water resources Sanjiv Baliyan have quit the government. Piyush Goel will replace Arun Jaitley as Finance Minister.

As certain important departments do not have a full-time Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to expand the cabinet at the sooner. Reportedly, discussions are on the cabinet expansion and ministerial posts.

The BJP president Amit Shah has conducted discussions with eight Union Ministers separately. It has been speculated that the reshuffle would be done before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for China to take part in the Bricks-Summit.

The Kerala state BJP faction is in the expectation that It would get a minister at least this time.

They are in the hope that MP and the popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi and Kummanam Rajasekharan from Kerala would be considered for the post of Cabinet Ministers.

It was also rumoured that former Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani’s son and MP Jose K Mani is considered to a Cabinet Minister’s post. But, while contacted by Indialivetoday, MP Jose K Mani denied the news. He said that nothing has been planned like that.

Reportedly, Suresh Gopi is under consideration for being selected to the Cabinet. The MPs from the states which are nearing to elections would also be included the list of ministers.

The AIADMK and JDU which joined the NDA would also be getting prominence in the Cabinet. Karnataka and Gujarat will get more representation in the Cabinet, as the Legislative assembly elections are going to be conducted there. Also, there would be three ministers from Uttar Pradesh.