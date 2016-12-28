Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh made IOA life presidents

Chennai, Dec 27: Scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were made honorary life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here on Tuesday.

The decision to appoint both the former IOA presidents was taken at the IOA’s Annual General Body Meeting here.

Chautala is the former Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF) chief and his term at the helm of IOA was full of controversy.

Kalmadi, whose conduct around the 2010 Commonwealth Games came under scrutiny, has also helmed the national Olympic association for multiple years.

–IANS