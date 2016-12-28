Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA presidential post

NewDelhi,Dec28: Suresh Kalmadi was accused in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games scam for which he also served a nine-month jail term. In a blunderous move ,IOA had nominated Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala,as life presidents today.Suresh Kalmadi has declined IOA post, says his lawyer now

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has defended its appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala, both politicians charged with corruption, as life presidents, amid outrage. “Constitutionally it is a legitimate decision,” said Anandeshwar Pandey, Joint Secretary IOA, also emphasizing that these are “honorary posts” and that no executive authority would be given to Mr Kalmadi and Mr Chautala.

Sports minister Vijay Goel has called it “totally unacceptable” and former sports minister Ajay Maken of the Congress has said the decision must be revoked.sports ministry issues show cause notice against these appointments.

Suresh Kalmadi, 72, a former Congress member of Parliament, served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011. He was accused of corruption in the grant of contracts for the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and was arrested in 2011. He spent 10 months in prison and is out on bail.