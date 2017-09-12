Suresh Raina escapes unhurt after his Range Rover SUV car’s tyre bursts 

Etawah/Uttar Pradesh, September 12: Suresh Raina, the Indian cricketer today survived a major accident when one of the tyres of the Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car in which he was travelling, got burst near Friend’s colony here.

According to official reports, the incident took place at around 2 am today morning when Suresh Raina, the captain of India Blue in Duleep Trophy was travelling from Ghaziabad to Kanpur where his team will play India Red and India Green in the upcoming week. The car did not have a spare tyre and the cricketer was helpless until the local people informed the police, and then the police brought him another car.

According to media reports from the police, Suresh Raina did not suffer nay injuries in the accident. It was discovered that if the car was at high speed, it would have created major problems for the cricketer. Both of India Blue’s games will be held at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, followed by the final at Lucknow, starting on September 25.