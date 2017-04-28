Suresh Raina led Gujarat Lions with his cute little daughter Gracie cheering for him in the stadium

Ahmedabad, April28:Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions won last nights IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets, in which Suresh scored important 34 runs. This match was really special for Suresh because there was his cute little daughter Gracie cheering for him in the stadium! Suresh made sure to share a few cute moments with his fans on twitter, post the match got over. Hereâs is what he tweeted along with the pictures:

Much needed win for @TheGujaratLions and an orange cap! This one goes to you #Gracia darling #GameMaariChhe #IPL2017 #Graciasfirstmatch pic.twitter.com/onwDECZmFy â Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 27, 2017