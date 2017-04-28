Suresh Raina led Gujarat Lions with his cute little daughter Gracie cheering for him in the stadium
Ahmedabad, April28:Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions won last nights IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets, in which Suresh scored important 34 runs. This match was really special for Suresh because there was his cute little daughter Gracie cheering for him in the stadium! Suresh made sure to share a few cute moments with his fans on twitter, post the match got over. Hereâs is what he tweeted along with the pictures:
Much needed win for @TheGujaratLions and an orange cap! This one goes to you #Gracia darling #GameMaariChhe #IPL2017 #Graciasfirstmatch pic.twitter.com/onwDECZmFy
â Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 27, 2017
