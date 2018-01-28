Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad

January 28, 2018 | By :

Mumbai , Jan 28: Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina has been named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-man squad for the T20I series on Sunday, which will be played after the completion of the ODI series.

Virat Kohli will lead the side, while Rohit Sharma”>Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain.

The first match of the series will be played on February 18 at Johannesburg followed by the second match in Centurion on February 21 and the concluding match on February 24 in Cape Town.

India squad for T20I series

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma”>Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Four Nations hockey: India thrash Japan 4-2 to remain unbeaten
Top