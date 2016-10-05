Surgical Strike: Army gives green signal for release of video footage

New Delhi, Oct 05: India’s armed forces have given the green signal to the government to use the video footage of the surgical strikes against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in any manner it sees fit to make New Delhi’s case, reports the Economic Times.

The final decision on this rests with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Top army officers, speaking off record, told ET that the army is keen that India release evidence that will answer those alleging the strikes never happened. This recommendation was made in the wake of Pakistan’s military establishment persistently claiming that the September 29 predawn strikes never happened.

Top government officials, also speaking off record, told ET that the decision on whether or not to release the strike footage will depend on the larger call on likely Pakistani response. One possibility being considered is whether making the video evidence public may escalate Indo-Pak tensions by forcing the Pakistani establishment into a corner.

