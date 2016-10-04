Surgical Strike : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam terms it ‘fake’

New Delhi, Oct 4 : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday termed the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK)as “fake” and accused the BJP of making political capital out of it.

“Every Indian wants Surgical Strikes Against Pakistan but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by BJP. Politics over national interest,” Nirupam tweeted.

The Maharashtra Congress leader’s remarks came after Indian soldiers carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control in PoK and destroyed seven terror launch pads on September 28 night.

The surgical strikes were carried out by Indian forces in the backdrop of the September 18 terror attack on an army camp in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir in which 17 Indian soldiers were martyred. Two more soldiers died of injuries later.