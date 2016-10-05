Surgical Strike : Government must pro-actively counter Pakistan propaganda Says AAP

Panaji, Oct 5: The central government should pro-actively counter Pakistan’s propaganda about the surgical strikes by Indian soldiers, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added that the Bharatiya Janata Party and sections of the media were misrepresenting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on the issue.

“Those who have seen Kejriwal’s video have praised it a lot. He has said that at the international level, Washington Post, CNN are making fun of us.

“We are telling the PM that the Indian Army has courageously responded to Pakistan and the central government has to respond with the same courage to this propaganda.

“Is it wrong to expect the Prime Minister or the central government to respond to such propaganda?” Sisodia asked at a media event in Panaji.

Sisodia was in Goa to induct a bureaucrat in the AAP ahead of the 2017 state assembly polls.

“Today, the Indian soldier is fighting in adverse circumstances. He is protecting India. Because of him, Delhi, Goa and the entire country is safe.

“If he is doing all this and at the same time also staying away from his family, can he not expect that when others hurl allegations at him by Pakistan, then the Indian government should respond to it?” Sisodia said.

Sisodia accused the media and the BJP of misrepresenting facts.

“What have we said? We have said that Pakistan is running a propaganda about the Indian Army, so it should be responded to.

“We have asked the central government to respond to this propaganda being made internationally. The media or the BJP have just added the ‘evidence’ word.

“Kejriwal has not used the words ‘evidence’ or ‘video’,” Sisodia said, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue.

On Tuesday, BJP supporters staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence demanding his resignation for his alleged ‘pro-Pakistan’ comments.