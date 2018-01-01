Surgical strike is a ‘drama’; Says Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Jan 1: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday dubbed the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan, days after the Uri attack in 2016, as a ‘drama’ that did not have any impact.

The surgical strike was carried out under the aegis of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Army conducted surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed many terrorists, on September 29, 2016.

“One thing is very clear with this [Pulwama terror attack] that all the drama of surgical strike and their policies on Pakistan are clearly not working. We have to think in a different way and I don’t think this government is able to keep our borders safe. On one hand, you are saying that there is no enemy like Pakistan and on the other hand, you are holding an NSC meeting,” Dikshit told ANI, while commenting on the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of five CRPF jawans.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed.

(ANI)