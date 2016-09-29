Surgical Strike : Sensex, Nifty Bank sink over 500 pts on geopolitical tensions

Mumbai, Sep 29: The market has posted biggest one-day fall in last three months. The Nifty falls below 8600 for first time since August 26. The 50-share index fell 153.90 points or 1.8 percent at 8591.25 while the Sensex is down 465.28 points or 1.6 percent at 27827.53.

ITC and ONGC were gainers while BHEL fell over 7 percent. Adani Ports, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Lupin were losers in the Sensex.

During the Kargil War, the market had not reacted so sharply due to various reasons, says Ashwani Gujral, ashwanigujral.com. There was a software boom across the globe and a market rally had just started in the country. The current market rally is 7 months old and the market had to get hit by this news.